Crack the whip on cash, liquor flow, officials told

Rangareddy: As part of the upcoming Lok Sabha poll preparations, the Rangareddy district administration went into huddle with the officials from line departments and is holding training sessions on a regular basis, with the aim of ensuring transparency during the polling process. A training session for the officials from static surveillance teams, flying squad and other vigilance personnel was held on Wednesday at the conference hall of the integrated district offices complex at Kongarakalan.

Additional Collector Pratima Singh suggested the officials to perform their duties with utmost responsibility and impartial manner to ensure transparency in the polling process. Surveillance teams should keep an eye over the election expenses and campaign patterns round the clock to prevent violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

“PTG cameras with latest technology have been installed in the vehicles provided to teams from static surveillance and flying squads besides other personnel. The performance of the surveillance teams will be monitored through the control room being set up in the Collectorate,” said the official.

“Apart from timely picking up of complaints and spontaneous inspections by the authorities concerned, the candidates of the political parties have been informed to avoid inciting the voters,” she explained.

Suggesting the election surveillance teams to carry out their duties efficiently, the Additional Collector said, the rules of Election Commission (EC) must be followed strictly. Coordination with parties and their candidates should be within the framework laid by the EC. “No complaints of discrimination against the officials will be tolerated and strict action will be initiated if someone is found guilty of negligence while performing the duty,” she warned.

The Additional Collector wants the officials to focus on distribution of cash, liquor and other items to incite the voters. She stated that such violations should be addressed immediately through field inspections, with appropriate action taken if someone is found to be in violation of the MCC.

“People may give a false distress call to divert the attention of the surveillance teams. Action should also be initiated in such cases,” said the official.