CS discusses issues relating to expansion of new telecom infrastructure

Hyderabad: The 6th broadband committee meeting held at Secretariat on Tuesday discussed the issues relating to expansion and creation of new telecom infrastructure in the State.

Presiding over the meeting, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari said with a tele density of 108.19 percent, Telangana ranks second in the country. Telangana is leading other States in many telecom indicators such as tower density and mobile connectivity with 97.4 percent of villages covered with mobile connectivity. The number of mobile connections is 4.14 crore as against the population of 3.5 crore. There has been a quantum jump in the growth of telecom towers with a total of 1,448 towers being added in the current financial year.

The Chief Secretary directed the officials of Municipal, Panchayat Raj, Electricity and Forest departments to designate a nodal officer in their respective department for effective coordination in resolving the issues faced by the telecom service providers and the department of telecom. The meeting also discussed the utilization of App by all the departments for sharing the information relating to digging. Special Chief Secretary ITE&C Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary R&B Srinivas Raju, Principal Secretary PR&RD Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Spl. Secretary MA&UD Sonibala Devi, Director DOT Suresh Reddy, JMD Transco Sandeep Kumar Jha, Spl. Secretary Investment Promotion Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and other officials attended the meeting.