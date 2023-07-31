CV Anand effects major reshuffle of inspectors

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand on Sunday issued orders transferring 163 inspectors and giving them new postings. A few of the inspectors with their new postings are Amjad Ali Khan (Special Branch), N Ravi (SHO Gandhinagar PS), Mohd Shakeer Ali (SHO Bandlaguda PS), Ravi Kumar Anapa (SHO Mangalhat PS), P Shiva Chandra (SHO Santoshnagar PS), Shaik Khader Hussain, (SHO Charminar Traffic PS), Sreenath Reddy T (Task Force East), Ajay Kumar Yagagani (Task Force South) and K Chandrasekhar (SHO Charminar PS).

After the recent reorganisation of Hyderabad city police, this is another major reshuffle. Several senior officers participated in the process to decide on the inspectors’ suitability as Station House Officers (SHO) and for other key roles.

On Sunday, the commissioner held a video conference with all inspectors and above-rank officers and issued a slew of instructions to them. Since many new officers reported from other police units, he apprised them about the recent reorganisation of Hyderabad city police, infrastructure, and policing changes which were carried out as part of the mega city policing plan.

Directives were given to the outgoing officers to brief new officers about the circumstances, and administrative issues and to give proper handing over. He thanked them for their contribution to maintaining law and order in the city.

Addressing the new officers, he instructed them to quickly get acquainted with city policing and render good services. In an effort to optimise the human resource allotment, the top brass urged all the supervisory officers, especially DCPs of new units, to go into depth about fixed duties and submit proposals accordingly.

The overhaul of city police this year heralds bright changes in policing with many new officers in the forefront and key upgrades at all levels viz infra, manpower, material, new units, and other resources. “Welfare of our staff officers is very important. Strictly 3 shifts in all zones and fixed duties as per the category of a police station and workload,” he said.