CV Anand holds executive court, 101 gang members interrogated

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city police commissioner and Additional District Magistrate CV Anand conducted an Executive Court at the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate on Wednesday. The meeting reviewed disputes between various rowdy sheeters and criminal gangs vying for dominance in the South, South East, and South West zones of Hyderabad city.

In the court proceedings, as many as 101 members belonging to 11 gangs from 10 police stations were separately interrogated. Of these, 6 gangs stated that they had peacefully resolved their differences in the presence of their elders and family members. The remaining gangs, after their examination, assured that they had not committed any crimes and promised to maintain peace in the future as well. During the meeting, CV Anand reviewed reports from the police stations. According to these reports, it was revealed that these gangs had committed crimes such as mutual attacks, murders, and attempted murders.

CV Anand warned that strict action would be taken under the law against those who disturb the peace and public order in Hyderabad city. He stated that if anyone is likely to disturb the peace, a bond will be obtained from them to maintain peace for a certain period, as per Section 126 of the BNSS, 2023. The court proceedings were adjourned for a subsequent hearing. K Apoorva Rao, DCP, Special Branch, and officers from the 10 police stations along with others, were present.