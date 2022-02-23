Cyber criminals dupe retired teacher of Rs 17,000 in Hyderabad

In yet another cyberfraud case, a retired school teacher has been defrauded of Rs.17,000 by the cyber criminals on Tuesday.



The victim, identified as Sudhakar Rao (65), a resident of Puppalguda in Narsingi, received a call wherein the caller claimeed himself as an executive of SBI bank. The caller told Rao that his KYC details were to be uploaded and sent a link to his mobile phone asking him to open it and fill a form.

After the victim filled in his bank credentials, he received a message stating that Rs.17,000 has been debited from his bank account," Narsingi police said, adding that a case was booked and investigation was on.

In another case, a businessman was defrauded of Rs 85 lakh by the cyber fraudsters who asked the former to invest in stocks, The criminals lured the businessman of getting high profits and who later transferred the money to the criminals in several installments. When the businessman asked the accused to return his profits, the latter switched off their mobile phones.

On believing that he was cheated, the businessman approached the cyber crime police who are investigating the case.