Cyberabad cops dispose of 5,000 kg drugs in RR dist

Hyderabad:The Telangana government and Cyberabad police have taken stringent measures against the epidemic of drugs and narcotics that are debilitating the youth. The Drug Disposal Committee of the Cyberabad Police destroyed 5,006.934 kgs of narcotic drugs on Friday at the GJ Multiclave (India) Pvt Ltd (Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment and Disposal Facility) in Edulapally village, Nandigama mandal, under Rangareddy district.

According to the Drug Disposal Committee, the destroyed narcotic drugs pertain to 15 types of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases. A total of 122 cases were registered across five zones—Balanagar, Madhapur, Medchal, Rajendranagar, and Shamshabad—and 30 police stations over the last three years within the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits.

The narcotic drugs include ganja plant (38.820 grams), hashish oil (2647.320 grams), cocaine (45.04 grams), charas (6.6 grams), mephedrone (12.3 grams), ecstasy tablets (168 grams), ecstasy powder (0.54 grams), LSD (44 papers), heroin (46 grams), methamphetamine (1.46 grams), liquid opium (225.72 grams), gel ganja (14 grams), and chocolate weed (1). The Drug Disposal Committee is headed by its chairman, DCP Crimes K Narasimha, along with ACP cyber crimes Ravinder Reddy, CCRB ACP Kalinga Rao, Narcotics Inspector Shivaprasad, and their team.