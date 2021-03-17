Cyberabad: Cops train citizens to handle accident victims

Cyberabad: Observing that the IT-Corridor witnesses a large number of fatalities every year in road accidents, the Cyberabad Traffic Police, in association with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) and Care Institute of Health Services, have started a training course for citizens as well as for field-level police personnel to envision accessibility of proper golden hour trauma cares to accident victims.

They have started an initiative called 'Savior' under which the police personnel and citizens, who reside along the accident-prone roads and locations, will be trained to provide immediate help for the accident victims. They all will be known as 'first responders'.

According to Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar, every month nearly 25-30 persons die in hospitals while undergoing treatment for the injuries they sustained in road accidents. This has stressed the need for basic first-aid, including the skills and knowledge on how to observe, handle the injured at the accident site.

The commissioner informed that the 'first responders' will be equipped with basic first-aid skills to save the injured persons in the golden hour.

As part of the programme, this month around 30 persons were trained, including Cyberabad highway patrol personnel, staff from petrol bunks, workers at dhabas, restaurants, shop-owners and security guards. They were taught various first-aid skills, including active bleeding control, scene protection, handling, shifting, and CPR. Every alternate day a batch of 30 members are being trained to aim to save the accident victims.

"Citizens need to come forward and learn scientific methods of helping the accident victims. It is a continuous process in which thousands of police personnel and citizens will be trained under this initiative," said Sajjanar.