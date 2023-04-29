Cyberabad CP Stephen Ravindra presents rewards to best performing staff

RANGAREDDY: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra presented certificates of appreciation and rewards to officers who performed exceptionally well in their duties.

On Friday, he presented certificates to officers across 22 functional verticals, (including Reception Functional Vertical, Blue Coat, Patrol Car, Section In-charge, Station Writer, Tech Team, Court Duty, Warrants, Summons, Investigation, Station House Officer, Admin SI, DI and DSI, Sector SI, Crime Writer, Traffic, 5'S, Community Policing, Trainings, HRMS, Cyber Crime - 1, and Cyber Crime – 2).

During the event, he praised the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate for achieving top positions in most verticals over the past one year. He expressed happiness that the Commissionerate had ranked first in 17 functional verticals out of the 22 last month as well. He urged the staff to maintain this performance and work with more responsibility, given their top ranking.