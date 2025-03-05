Cyberabad Cyber Crime cops file 82 cases, arrest 161 across 11 States

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Cyber Crime Police detected 82 cybercrime cases in January and February and arrested 161 cyber fraudsters across eleven States.

According to Cyber Crime police, a special drive in Telangana led to the detection of 32 cases and arrest of 51 fraudsters. Out of the 161 arrests, 82 were linked to trading fraud. The Cyber Crime police apprehended four habitual offenders from Surat, involved in 11 cases including part-time job frauds and trading frauds. The arrested persons were Ajay Anand Bhai Italia (36), Jalpesh (34), Vishal Arivadbhai Thummar (30), and Hiren Kumar Pravinbhai Baravaliyaand (35).

In the last two months, the Cyber Crime police arrested 82 persons in 37 trading fraud cases, 27 persons in digital arrest fraud cases, 26 (part time job fraud), 8 (advertisement fraud), 3 (smishing fraud), 3 (job fraud), 3 (fake customer care service), on each in business, social media crimes others, vishing and loan fraud. 2 in identity theft and three in cheating by impersonation cases.

Police seized 93 mobile phones, 75 sim cards, 37 cheque books, 22 passbooks, 23debit cards, 2 company ids, 8 stamps, 4 laptops, a desktop, a printer, a car and 3 trader documents.

Cyberabad Cyber Crime police urge citizens to be cautious of investment and trading scams promising high returns. Verify financial transactions before transferring money. Be skeptical of urgent demands for money or personal information such as Aadhaar numbers, bank account numbers, or OTPs. Always verify the source of the communication and confirm the information with the concerned authorities or institutions.