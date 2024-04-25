Cyberabad police bust diesel smuggling gang

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operation Team arrested a diesel smuggling gang from Karnataka and seized 10,800 litres of diesel worth Rs 10 lakh and seven small diesel tankers worth Rs 35 lakh. The police arrested seven drivers who were illegally transporting diesel from Karnataka across the open plot in front of the Vattinagulapally Engineering College.

According to the police, an individual identified as Radhakrishna has allegedly transitioned into a diesel smuggler, involved in the illicit transportation of diesel worth millions of rupees from Karnataka to Telangana. Radhakrishna reportedly supplied diesel to another smuggler, Surya, also known as Sai Ram Surya, who operates a doorstep delivery service in Hyderabad. Ram Surya is purportedly selling the diesel to small tankers, local sand lorries, quarry lorries, and various other consumers.

Radhakrishna is absconding for smuggling diesel into the State. The police said the Cyberabad SOT earlier seized 18,000 litres of diesel through an official tanker at the same place. Several cases were registered against him, including one at the Gachibowli police station.