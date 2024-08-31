Cyberabad police hand over 570 lost phones to owners

Hyderabad: The IT Cell and Social Media Team of the Cyberabad police, with the help of the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR), traced lost/stolen mobile phones on Friday. They handed over 570 mobile phones to owners who had lost them during their daily chores. The police recovered 2,696 phones in the last eight months.

According to the police, under the supervision of DCP Crimes K Narasimha, they successfully recovered 570 stolen and lost mobile phones over the past 25 days. The recovered phones were valued at Rs 1.5 crore.

One recipient shared her experience, saying, “I lost my mobile phone on a moving bus and thought I would never see it again. I reported the loss at the nearest police station, and to my surprise, the police swiftly recovered it and returned it to me. I am truly grateful to the police for their remarkable efforts.”

Another recipient expressed, “I lost my mobile phone while riding my bike and went to the Jagadgirigutta police station to file a complaint. The police received me courteously and assured me they would recover my phone. Shortly after, they informed me that my mobile had been found and would be returned to me. I am truly grateful to the police for their prompt action.” The recipients of the recovered mobile phones expressed their happiness and gratitude.

Narasimha commended the efforts of CCRB, CCS teams, IT Cell, Social Media, and all other officers for their outstanding work in recovering mobile phones.