Cyberabad police imposes drone ban ahead of President’s visit

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty has imposed a ban on the operation of remotely controlled drones, paragliders, and micro-light aircraft in the Alwal and Gachibowli Police Station areas under the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate during the visit of President, Droupadi Murmu.

The order shall remain in force from 17 December to 22 December for the winter sojourn.

Avinash Mohanty noted that anyone who violates this order would be subject to punishment under the relevant sections of the law of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 163.

As the notice cannot be served individually to all concerned, the order is hereby passed ex-parte. It shall be published for the information of the public by affixing copies on the Notice Boards of the Police Stations, Divisional Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), and Zonal Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) Offices.