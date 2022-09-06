Cycle track with solar roof; KTR to lay foundation today

Hyderabad: Minister K T Rama Rao will lay the foundation for a 23-km cycle track with solar roof here on Tuesday. Taking to social media, he said it has become clear that on September 6, the foundation stone will be laid for the related construction works in the area of the Outer Ring Road (ORR). He said that in the first phase, a cycle lane would be constructed within 23 km. And, he said, the construction will be completed by the summer of next year. The cycle track will be made available," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar said KTR will lay the foundation for a 4.5-meter wide three-lane cycle track on the Nanakramguda - TSPA, Narsingi - Kollur section on ORR. He revealed that it will operate 24/7 with all security features, including CCTV.Twenty-one km of the cycle track will be covered with solar roof with the installed capacity of 16 mw. It is proposed to implement a solar project by RESCO model; a RESCO operator will invest total initial capital expenditure of solar panels and also maintain the project for about 25 years. It will supply power to the department at a discounted price. The proposed cycle track provides more facilities like lighting, protection from rain, parking and other way side amenities, like food stalls. It can be used 24x7 as lighting facility is provided.