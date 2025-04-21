Daifuku Opens Rs 2.27B Automation Facility in Hyderabad

Daifuku Intralogistics India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Japan-based Daifuku Co., Ltd., has launched a Rs 2.27 billion manufacturing facility in Hyderabad to support India’s growing demand for automation and material handling solutions.

The plant will produce advanced intralogistics systems for sectors including e-commerce, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and FMCG, creating over 100 skilled jobs in its initial phase.

“India is a priority market. This facility is part of our long-term strategy aligned with the Make in India initiative,” said Hiroshi Geshiro, CEO of Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Srinivas Garimella, Chairman of Daifuku Intralogistics India, called the investment a strategic commitment to innovation, skill development, and sustainability. “It reflects our focus on combining local talent with global expertise,” he said.

CEO Asim Behera said the facility will enable scalable, future-ready solutions and position Hyderabad as a key automation hub. “We’re investing not just in technology, but in people and capability-building,” he said.

The company plans to collaborate with Indian institutes on R&D and sustainable practices, aligning with India's push for self-reliant manufacturing.

India’s logistics sector is projected to exceed USD 650 billion by 2030. Daifuku’s new unit aims to drive this growth through local production and automation technology.

Headquartered in Osaka, Daifuku is a global leader in material handling and automation with operations in 24 countries. Established in 1999 and acquired by Daifuku in 2019, the Hyderabad-based company designs custom intralogistics systems for Indian industries.