Dark alleys abound in Kondapur

Netizens are taking up every trivial issue on the social sites.

Kondapur: Netizens are taking up every trivial issue on the social sites. Some post witty, smart or sarcastic comments making people on social site laugh and enjoy. Witnessing fluctuating lights from dysfunctional streetlights People are facing difficulties to travel in Kondapur as the streetlights, a denizen posted the video and tagged a caption saying, "We are not looking for disco here please." It highlights streetlights which have been dysfunctional for the past one week.

Many of the internal roads in Kondapur have very a few number of streetlights and those which are installed are dysfunctional due to non-maintenance. The streets in Kondapur, Kothagudem, Masjid Banda, Ambedkar Circle needs immediate action as the commuters are afraid of travelling in late nights.

