Dawakhanas, Anganwadi centres to be set up in all double bedroom colonies: Talasani Srinivas Yadav 

Hyderabad: Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Dairy Development Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Thursday said that Basthi Dawakhanas and Anganwadi centres would be set up in the double bed room colonies built with all facilities for the benefit of poor people.

The minister held a review meeting in his Masab Tank office with District Collector Sharma, Revenue, GHMC and Housing officials on Thursday. Addressing the officials, Srinivas Yadav said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who was moved on seeing the plight of poor people living in one room congested tenements conceived the idea of building double bed room houses for the weaker sections for decent living.

The minister said unlike in the entire country, the Telangana government constructed double bed room houses with all facilities like roads, drainage, drinking water lines and power supply. He also said in Hyderabad the government constructed double bed room houses at 22 areas and allotted them to the eligible poor people free of cost.

The minister directed the district Collector to take measures in consultation with officials of Medical and Health department to set up Basthi Dawakhanas in the double bed room colonies to extend free medical services to the poor people. He also asked the Collector to discuss with officials of Women and Child Welfare department to set up Anganwadi centres in new colonies.