DCA raids three quacks

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Drugs Control Administration (DCA) raided the premises of quacks at three different locations. They were found operating clinics, practicing medicine without proper qualifications, and illegally stocking drugs intended for sale at their clinics.

The officials raided quacks in Veppur village, Hanwada mandal of Mahabubnagar district, Jangaon in Jangaon district, and Film Nagar in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, and seized the medicines.

According to the DCA, during the raids on the unlicensed clinics operated by quacks, stocks totaling Rs 2.56 lakh were seized.

In the raid conducted in Vepur village, officials discovered 36 varieties of drugs, among which were 10 varieties of expired drugs and 12 varieties of physician's samples.

DCA officials detected several ‘higher generation’ antibiotics at the clinics during the raids as well. Indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified persons may have disastrous consequences on the health of the rural public, including the emergence of ‘antimicrobial resistance’, stated the DCA.

DCA officials also found steroids at the quack clinics. Misusing steroids can have serious health consequences, including immune system suppression, hormonal imbalances, muscle and bone weakness, cardiovascular problems, and psychological effects, he added.