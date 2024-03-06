DCA seizes fake medicines containing chalk powder, starch

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) found just chalk powder and starch in medicines manufactured by a fictitious company, Meg Lifesciences of Khasara, Palli Gaon, Sirmour district (HP). The DCA found no active medicinal ingredients and urged people not to procure and consume the medicines.

To curb the menace of spurious drugs, DCA seized stocks worth Rs 33.35 lakh during raids. Cases have been registered against several offenders involved in the spurious drug racket.

Drug inspectors recently procured medicines that were being retailed by the company at several medical shops.

It turned out that the purported drugs retailed by the company did not have any medicinal value; much to their shock they contained a combination of chalk powder and starch, which poses a threat to consumers.

“It is clear these drugs are falsified medicines manufactured by anti-social elements. They don’t contain any active medicinal ingredient (nil medicine); they potentially can cause health risks to vulnerable patients,” said DG TSDCA V B Kamalasan Reddy.

The TSDCA issued notices to retailers/wholesalers to stop sale and distribution of any drugs with label of Meg Lifesciences and alert the local drug inspectors in case they have these stocks. The TSDCA has urged the public to remain vigilant and report any information regarding distribution or sale of drugs from purported manufacturer Meg Lifesciences. Such issues can be reported to nearest DCA office or local drug inspector or assistant director, Drug Control Administration.

The details of the contact number and address of offices are available on the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana website https://dca.telangana.gov.in/ People can call toll-free number 1800-599-6969 from 10.30 am to 5 pm on all working days.