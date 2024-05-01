DCA seizes medicines for MRP violation

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Drugs Control Administration (DCA) seized the medicine 'Itrakam-200 Capsules' (Itraconazole capsules 200 mg) from a store in Hayathnagar, Rangareddy district, due to violations of Maximum Retail Price (MRP) regulations following a raid.

The product Itraconazole capsules 200 mg sold under the brand name ‘ITRAKAM-200 Capsules’ is under price control as per the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, and the price of the product has to be in accordance with the ceiling price fixed by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA).

According to the DCA, 'ITRAKAM-200 Capsules' (Itraconazole Capsules 200 mg) are produced by Impulse Pharma Private Limited MIDC in Maharashtra. The label on the product indicates a MRP of Rs 305 for 10 capsules, exceeding the stipulated price by Rs 57.30.

Hence, the MRP was in violation of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013. The ceiling price fixed by the Central government including the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), for the product ‘Itraconazole Capsules 200 mg’ is Rs 22.12 for one capsule (ceiling price). Hence, the MRP i.e., including GST at 12 per cent should not be more than Rs 24.77 for one capsule. The firm that was raided had overpriced the product by charging an excess of Rs 57.30 for 10 capsules. Anjum Abida, assistant director, Rangareddy, and Raju Laxmalla Reddy, drug Inspector, Hayathnagar, are among the officers who carried out the raid.