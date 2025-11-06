Devotees throng temples as Karthika Pournami fervour grips twin cities

A wave of intense spiritual fervour swept across the twin cities on Wednesday as devout Hindus observed Karthika Pournami, the sacred full moon day of the auspicious Karthika Masam. Temples dedicated to both Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu witnessed massive crowds from the early hours, with devotees participating in age-old rituals believed to bring prosperity, health, and salvation.

Karthika Pournami, falling on November 5, is one of the most significant days in the Hindu calendar, commemorating Lord Shiva’s victory over the demon Tripurasura and Lord Vishnu’s first incarnation as Matsya.

The day’s observances began before sunrise, as thousands of devotees performed the Karthika Snanam—a ceremonial holy bath in water bodies—believed to cleanse sins. Following this, the faithful, particularly women, thronged temples such as Karmanghat Hanuman Temple, Jubilee Hills Venkateswara Swamy Temple, and several Shiva temples across Secunderabad Cantonment.

The core ritual of the day centred on Deeparadhana, with devotees performing special poojas and lighting lamps with 365 wicks, symbolising a lamp for each day of the year, to seek a prosperous and peaceful life for their families.

Authorities at major temples made elaborate arrangements to manage the heavy rush, ensuring smooth movement of devotees and timely distribution of annaprasadam. The overwhelming devotion witnessed across Hyderabad and Secunderabad reflected the deep spiritual significance Karthika Pournami continues to hold for the people of Telangana.