Devout throng hotels, savour delectable 'Sehri' delicacies

To make this Ramzan season of fasting special, a huge crowd of Muslims thronging the hotels and restaurants to savour their pre-dawn meal with a cornucopia of Sehri delicacies, instead of having the routine home-cooked options. So, if you are in Hyderabad and looking for the best Hyderabadi dishes, get ready to indulge in an unforgettable sumptuous culinary experience this Ramzan.





Hyderabadis could not stay away from food, especially during Ramzan. It is said the city is famous for its divinely delicious cuisine and one can have a variety of meals. This Ramzan season, it has been observed that apart from the regular dishes during the daytime, the Hyderabadi hotels and restaurants are serving a variety of dishes even in the pre-dawn meal. People these days have shown a lot of interest in having Sehri meals away from home. The cuisine of Hyderabad reflects sheer royalty as these were once served to the 'Nizams' of Hyderabad. The dishes here have been inspired from 'Mughlai' and 'Tandoori' styles of cooking.





Aamir Ahmed, a Hyderabad food blogger said three to four years ago, people had Sehri in their home and occasionally with friends in city's popular hotels like Hotel Shadab, Nayab, Madina, Ajwa, Iqbal among others who serves Khichdi-Katta, Bagara Khana-Dalcha, and Kheema. "Hotels and restaurants are now prepping up their provisions to the next level and are now even offering 'Sehri-specials' menus, instead of the same food options even in the night. Mostly available from 1:30 am to 4:30 am, these new menus certainly add flavour to the already wide variety of dishes available in Hyderabad in Ramzan," he added.





Tariq Omer, a foodie, said that for the last two days he along with friends have been eating Sehri meals in hotels, who are serving various dishes. "Such dishes cannot be missed in Ramzan, as these are not available during normal days," he added. An owner of Hotel Iqbal said "We are seeing long lines of people waiting to have the famous Khichdi-khatta with Kheema. And this we are serving for last several decades."





Another popular Hotel Nayab near Madina building, which serves famous Malai paya, Achari Mutton and other dishes for Sehri meal. Omer, an owner of the hotel said there are long queues to have famous malai paya. "Popole of all sets of communities have their meal in late-night. They wait for the Muslims to finish their Sehri before they begin eating. Despite everybody wanting a taste of 'Sehri-specials', the crowds are being considerate of each other which is worth mentioning," he added.





Aamir said, "With various dishes available, people are enjoying food. Also, families are thronging eateries to have their meal and the dishes were finished before 3 am. During the non-peak hours, the hotels are doing business by serving a variety of dishes," he added.