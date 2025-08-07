DGP holds half-yearly crime review meet

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Director General of Police, Dr Jitender, appreciated the efforts of all officers in maintaining law and order during the first half of the year. The DGP held the first half-yearly crime review meeting at the DGP office on Wednesday.

In the meeting, DGP directed all unit officers to take proactive steps to focus on economic offences organized crime, enhance visible policing, and ensure public safety. Special emphasis was laid on women and children’s safety, and performance of She Teams, AHTUs and Bharosa centres.

The meeting was conducted by CID under ADG Charu Sinha, and joined by ADG LO Mahesh Bhagwat, ADG Anil Kumar, IG P& L M. Ramesh, SPs across the state, MZ IG Chandrashekhar Reddy and range DIG Tafseer Iqbal, as well as Cyberabad CPs Avinash Mohanty and Rachakonda G Sudheer Babu. The last presentation for the day was made by TGCSB Director Shikha Goel. During the review, the DGP examined crime trends, law and order situations, progress in investigation of major cases, and enforcement actions related to bodily offences, property offences, and crimes against women and children, presented by ADG CID.

The key focus areas included the performance of each districts in all crimes, crime rate analysis, enhancing conviction rates, timely filing of charge sheets, and strengthening inter-departmental coordination.

The DGP emphasized upon the use of data driven policing for crime mapping and effective crime control. He called upon all field officers to improve accountability, transparency, and service delivery at the police station level, to foster greater trust between the police and the public.