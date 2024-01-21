Live
Dharani panel’s ‘interim report’ before budget session
The committee to suggest changes to Dharani portal led by former MLA M Kodanda Reddy will be submitting an ‘interim report’ to the State government before the Budget
Hyderabad: The committee to suggest changes to Dharani portal led by former MLA M Kodanda Reddy will be submitting an ‘interim report’ to the State government before the Budget. Reddy clarified that the committee, which will be visiting various districts and also neighbouring States for study, will be submitting a detailed report within the next 3-months.
The Congress’s Kisan Cell vice president who spoke to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, said that an in depth inquiry was going on over the Dharani portal which was launched by the previous government. He said that the Congress party which has promised to come up with Dharani’s replacement ‘Bhumata’ will also be studying the success story in AP where the registration mechanism was upright.
“Our committee will also be taking into consideration the ground reports by visiting districts and also meeting district Collectors, besides speaking to locals. Later we will also be conducting surveys of sample villages in neighbouring States of AP and Karnataka,” he said responding to questions.
Kodanda Reddy said that the committee which has already held two meetings over Dharani will be holding the next meeting on January 22.
While reiterating that Dharani was a ‘major scam’ which not only jeopardised the entire system of land and revenue, but also laid bare the crucial information of lakhs of property owners to third parties, which is operating from a foreign soil.
“We have been questioning the intentions as the authority of CCLA has been undermined,” he maintained.