Diageo donates 50 breath-lysers to police dept

Hyderabad: Diageo Company extended its support to the State police department in curbing drunk driving by providing 50 breath-lysers. The event was organised at police headquarters on Wednesday in the presence of Director- General of Police Ravi Gupta, Additional DGP Railways and Road Safety Mahesh M Bhagwat.

VK Jai Krishna, and corporate social responsibility programmes associate manager Rajat Saroha. The DGP expressed gratitude to Diageo and NGO CSR Box for providing quality breath-lysers to the police department, which is a pioneer in many aspects in the country. He said the initiative taken by them under social responsibility would further enhance capacity of the police and help control drunk driving. He hoped that if even a few lives could be saved with these devices, it would be worthwhile.

He said drunk driving is dangerous and the police are working day and night to prevent it. He said the modern devices would enhance efficiency and capacity of the police, thereby benefitting people.

Bhagwat said by driving responsibly commuters can save their own lives as well as those of others. He stressed that the police should prevent drunk driving with modern devices.

Hyderabad (Traffic) Additional Commissioner Vishwa Prasad said the city traffic police is moving forward with a clear strategy and working tirelessly to curb drunk driving.

Diageo officials said the company is committed to the cause of preventing drunk driving. They aim to provide quality breath-lysers to the police to achieve the goal. They revealed that they are coordinating with about 25 regional transport offices to create awareness among people.