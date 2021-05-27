Diagnostic labs in Hyderabad charge exorbitant rates for Covid test

Hyderabad: As many City residents are testing Covid positive, they are opting for home sample collections, rather than spending hours in queues at the diagnostic labs. However, exorbitant rates there are turning them away. They are complaining that the labs are overcharging for home sample collection, which is against government rates.



According to the fixed government rates, the current price for testing for home collection samples is capped at Rs 750. But labs are charging anywhere between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000. Similarly, for walk-in testing, the price is Rs 500, but the lab charges vary from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,800 for a single RT-PCR test.

Speaking to The Hans India, Usha of Kukatpally said she turned away from getting tested due to rates. She expected labs would charge Rs 750. "Along with my husband, I wanted to get tested, as many members in our community turned positive. Since we were afraid of walk-in service, we ordered home collection of sample and were surprised by the rates. Our bill was almost Rs.3,000. Later, we cancelled the order." she added.

Hema of Suchitra said :"I had to get my mother tested because she showed symptoms. For her convenience, we ordered a home collection from a private diagnostic centre. It cost me Rs 2,000." She said when asked for clarification on over-charging, the centre mentioned some additional charges.

Posing as a potential customer, when Hans India contacted a few diagnostic centres across the City. One private lab in Madhapur, which charges Rs.1,300 per sample of home collection, explained the reason. It said doctor's fee is included, as a consulting doctor is mandatory. The diagnostic lab is also included in it, which makes it Rs.1,300. The walk-in service is around Rs.900. "We are charging as per government rates. Either one comes to our lab or opts for home service.

V Shreya, a resident of Yapral, pointed out that "while the cap for testing is fixed at Rs 500 for sample collection labs, I was charged around Rs 1,200 for walk-in service at a private diagnostic centre in Secunderabad." She remarked that many people are unaware of the government fixed rates and agree to pay, as they are in a panic to get tested.

Many residents voice their concerns on Twitter regarding over-charging. "It's is the government's duty to keep a record of such details of the laboratories, which are fleecing citizens," said K Rakesh. He has been over-charged and realised that later after hearing from his friends.

The government has 19 designated centres for RT-PCR testing, while 56 private labs have been approved, as per data of the Health ministry.