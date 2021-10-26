Digital classrooms inaugurated at IIT-H campus school 

Hyderabad: The IIT Hyderabad Board of Governors (BoG) chairperson and founder-chairman, Cyient Dr B V R Mohan Reddy observed on Monday that adapting to changing needs is key to success.



Addressing the gathering while inaugurating digital classrooms in IIT-H, he urged teachers to adapt to technological advances to ensure "our future leaders are ready to face future."

He added, "we have used the best technological platform for interactive teaching and learning in IIT-H DAV School. It will be upgraded as and when there is a demand from teachers and change in technology." All the 11 digital classrooms for IITH campus school include a digital library. Dr Reddy said that students 'are our future', reiterating his objective to invest in future leadership.

Emphasising his vision of making IITH a dream destination, Prof B S Murty, Director, said in the last two years, the IIT campus progressed exponentially with new facilities/amenities. The campus school is one such major infrastructural development. The IIT-H is indebted to Dr Mohan Reddy, and the Cyient Foundation for equipping the school with smart classrooms.

He expressed confidence that the digital classrooms will help the school into a world-class institution. With dedicated teachers, it will become a dream destination for students in Hyderabad.

The project was sponsored to enhance the learning experience of the school wards to be at par with the needs of the hour. Cyient's CSR team took the initiative earnestly to ensure the project delivery within three months, in collaboration with Technology Partner 'Tata Class Edge'. Enriching the IIT campus facility with this digitation of the school could be possible with continuous coordination by the Academic Section of IIT-H under the leadership of Dean (Academics) Prof Saptarshi Majumdar.