Directorate-General of Resettlement and CII to hold job fair for ESMs

The Directorate General of Resettlement (DGR), Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare said it will be organising an Employment Seminar/ Job Fair under the aegis of the Ministry of Defence through HQ Training Command, Indian Air Force (IAF) in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) at Air Force Station Hakimpet, Hyderabad on March 28, 2023.





This drive is in line with the Government of India's initiative and the impetus of the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare to generate maximum employment for the ex-servicemen who have given the prime of their life in service to the nation. The seminar is aimed to provide appropriate placement opportunities to retiring and retired armed force personnel besides bringing Ex-servicemen and employers/job providers on a single platform.





Veterans of the tri-services between the age group of 37 to 57 years are eligible to participate. Participants would be facilitated with hospitality requirements at the venue. Willing applicants can download application forms from the DGR website: https://dgrindia.gov.in



