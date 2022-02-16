Discover Buddhist Circuit in 14 days

Hyderabad: The opening of the Nagarjuna Konda site has made it possible to plan a 10-14-day Buddhist Circuit itinerary covering Mumbai, Aurangabad, Hyderabad, Nagarjuna Konda, Amaravati, Vijayawada, Guntupalli and Visakhapatnam following a series of initiatives launched by the Union Ministry of Tourism and Culture to give a boost to Buddhist Tourism in India.

The Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), Chapter Chairman for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh States, Ranga Reddy said: "South India has a great potential because it happens to be one among the three Buddhist relics in the world which can be visited in line of the itinerary consisting of State Archaeological Museum, Hyderabad, Nagarjuna Konda, Amaravati and the prestigious Buddhavanam project at Nagarjuna Sagar, which has been beautifully themed, crafted, and arranged to showcase a glimpse of the glorious, yet humble, life of Gautam Buddha."

It may be mentioned here that Buddhist pilgrims and tourists from Sri Lanka, China, Japan, Korea and other countries make their travel plans almost one year in advance. The site attracts on an average 2000 international tourists annually.

Ranga Reddy said IATO had met the officials of the AP government and discussed the issue with Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy. Following this, the Union Ministry of Tourism and Culture has asked the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation to commence the boat services from February 19. The Archaeological Museum and Monuments at Nagarjuna Konda will be reopened for visitors from February 19.

Ranga Reddy said that Nagarjuna Konda is notable for the remains of its ancient Buddhist monuments (dating from the 1st to the 3rd century) and for an ancient university (3rd–4th century) where Nagarjuna, the founder of the Mahayana School of Buddhism, once taught. An archaeological museum there contains many artefacts of Hindu and Buddhists, including the relics in a vault.

Nagarjuna Konda site (under control of the Archaeological Society of India) can only be reached from Nagarjuna Sagar through motorboats operated by either side of AP and Telangana. There are no private boats, he added.