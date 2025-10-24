Divine splendour: Govardhana Puja celebrated at Hare Krishna Temple

Hyderabad: Shri Govardhana Puja and Karthika Deepotsavam were celebrated with grandeur at the Hare Krishna Golden Temple on Wednesday, marking a day of devotion, joy, and festivities.

The highlight of the event was a magnificent replica of Govardhan Hill, accompanied by an ‘Annakut’ offering featuring 56 varieties of traditional sweets and savouries, presented in earthen pots and patras.

The celebrations began with the sacred Gau Puja, during which Krishna prasadam was ceremoniously offered to the cows and calves at the temple goshala. In the afternoon, the Govardhan Hill replica was unveiled, and the Annakut—comprising cookies, sweets, savouries, and fruits—was offered to Lord Radha Govinda before being displayed for darshan and parikrama by devotees.

Speaking on the occasion, Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji elaborated on the significance of Govardhan Leela, highlighting the Lord's compassion and direct protection for his devotees.