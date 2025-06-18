DME allays fears over NMC inspections of med colleges

Hyderabad: Dr Narendra Kumar, the Director of Medical Education (DME) for Telangana, stated on Tuesday that National Medical Commission (NMC) inspections of medical colleges and the subsequent issuance of notices before the academic year’s commencement are entirely natural. He expressed confidence that all colleges would ultimately secure their necessary permissions.

Kumar explained that before the start of each academic year, NMC inspections and the issuing of notices to medical colleges constitute a routine process. He noted that such notices have been received for the past four years and that this year, colleges in all states, including Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, have received them. He added that it was incorrect to create misconceptions and spread false propaganda suggesting that only colleges in Telangana had received notices, or that this was an unprecedented occurrence.

The Director acknowledged that establishing a large number of colleges simultaneously had led to a shortage of faculty and difficulties in providing basic facilities.

However, he affirmed that the government has already taken decisive steps to overcome all these challenges. The necessary budget has been allocated, and Government Orders (GOs) have been issued accordingly. He reiterated his assurance that all colleges would receive their permissions and that there would be no associated problems.