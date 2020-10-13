Doctors' attendance sheets to be sent to Health Minister Eatala Rajender

Hyderabad: All non-covid treating hospitals in the State that resumed their regular out-patient and elective treatments were told to submit doctors' daily attendance reports every morning at 11 am to the Directorate of Medical Education office, which will be later sent to the office of Health Minister Eatala Rajender.



Quarantine leaves in all non-covid hospitals have been removed barring Gandhi, TIMS and King Koti, and doctors in the remaining hospitals have to report to duty every day. To ensure strict compliance with these instructions, the daily attendance of doctors is being sought by the Minister. Accordingly, Osmania General Hospital Superintendent Dr Nagender issued a hospital order informing staff to sign in attendance register daily at 9.30 am sharp. This report would be forwarded to the DME office every day at 11 am, he mentioned.

Superintendents of other hospitals are yet to issue these directions and are likely to follow the suit at the earliest.