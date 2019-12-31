Trending :
Domalguda: TDP upholds secular values, say leaders

Domalguda: TDP leader Saibaba thanked the party president, N Chandrababu Naidu, for clarifying that the party does not support the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise.

Speaking at a press conference at the party office on Tuesday, Saibaba said that TDP always remained committed to secular policies as stated in the Indian Constitution. He opined that the CAA had created fear among Muslims and demanded that the union government to withdraw the act considering the widespread opposition the Act had generated.

He suggested that the union government provide solutions to the issue through consultations. TDP Telangana state minority committee representative Zahiruddin Samar and Hyderabad district TDP leader Amjad Ali Khan also thanked Chandrababu Naidu for opposing the CAA.

TDP leaders Nallela Kishore, Ravindrachari, Balraj Goud, Muppidi Madhukar, Raju Choudhary, P Ashok, Katta Ramulu, Vijayasri, Rameshwar, Kumari Indira, Amjad Ali Khan, K Kiran, Annapurna, Ramchander Gupta, Pentam Raju, O Venkatesh Choudhary, Gopi, Balaswamy, Bhanuprakash, Satyanarayana, S Prakash and others were present.

