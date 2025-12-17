Domestic help theft cases cracked; gold, silver worth Rs 31 lakh seized

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police have detected two theft cases and arrested three accused and recovered stolen gold and silver ornaments worth approximately Rs 31 lakh from their possession.

In the first case under Karkhana Police Station, police arrested Uragadda Madhavi (35), who works as a maid and her husband Uragadda Krishnaiah (40), a driver, both residents of Lakkapalli Village, Narayanpet district.

According to police, the complainant Gajawada Sridhar, a jewellery businessman, of Bowenpally, reported that gold ornaments and gold biscuits were missing from his house over a period of time. Based on suspicion, the maid servant working in his house and her husband were examined.

During the investigation, it was revealed that they had committed repeated thefts of gold ornaments and gold biscuits and melted a portion of the stolen gold to prepare ornaments for their personal use.

On December 15, both accused were arrested. They confessed to the offence and led the police to the recovery of stolen gold ornaments and melted gold pieces weighing a total of 24.2 tolas, said S Rashmi Perumal, DCP North Zone.

Both the accused were arrested and produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

In another case under Bollarum Police Station, police arrested Jajala Sindhu Chinnari of Kowdpally, Medak, Telangana. According to Bollarum police, on December 13, the complainant Yellu Sujatha reported that gold and silver ornaments kept in her almirah were missing.

She had employed a maid servant Sindhu Jah in July 2025. Upon checking her valuables before travelling, she noticed that, valuable gold ornaments and silver articles were missing from her house.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered U/s 306 BNS, and during the course of investigation, the accused was examined, and the stolen ornaments were recovered.

One gold necklace weighing 5.1 tolas, another gold melted piece weighing two tolas and silver articles weighing 61 tolas were seized from the accused, said the DCP.

The Hyderabad City Police urge all citizens to remain vigilant by thoroughly verifying the background of domestic servants before employment, ensuring that valuables are kept securely locked at all times, and promptly reporting any suspicious activities to Dial-100 to help prevent thefts and ensure public safety.