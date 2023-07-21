Don’t drag my husband into politics, Kavitha warns MP Aravind Dharmapuri

BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha dared Nizamabad MP and BJP leader Dharmapuri Arvind to prove the corruption allegations made against her. She alleged that Arvind taking credit of whatever works she has done during her tenure as Nizamabad MP.

She said that she brought two central universities and the Spice Board when she was an MP. She slammed the MP for pulling her husband into politics. Kavitha said that she and her father were in politics so they were fine, but it was not right to drag her husband.

Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) organized a Mega Job Mela in Nizamabad on Friday. Kavitha came to the opening ceremony of this fair at Bhoomareddy function hall for the recruitment of jobs in the newly constructed IT hub by the government.

After inaugurating this fair, Kavitha said, IT hub in Nizamabad is a great thing. She said that it was organized with the aim of providing IT jobs at the rural level. She said that IT hub is not only for jobs but also job creation. Youth want to use the IT hub space. The second phase of the IT hub will also be started, she added.