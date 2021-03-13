Don't fall into KCR's trap, warns Uttam Kumar Reddy

Nampally: The assurance given by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of giving 29 per cent fitment to State government employees is bogus, alleged Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Addressing the party workers and leaders through Zoom Video conference and Facebook live, Uttam cautioned the employees against falling into another trap by KCR. He said that the Chief Minister did not announce Interim Relief (IR) even after three years of formation of Pay Revision Commission and took no action even a month after the submission of the PRC report.

However, in view of the elections, he held a secret meeting with union leaders and leaked information that 29 per cent fitment would be announced after MLC elections. He said that the employees should get minimum of 43 percent fitment. He further said that if 29 percent of fitment will not be given if TRS wins MLC polls, he added.

The Congress leader expressed confidence that the Congress candidates Sabavath Ramulu Naik and G Chinna Reddy would get elected as MLCs from the Graduates' constituencies of Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda and Hyderabad-Rangareddy- Mahabubnagar respectively.

He claimed that the Congress party has aggressively campaigned for the MLC elections and exposed the failures of TRS and BJP governments. "Both TRS and BJP sensed a humiliating defeat in the MLC polls in advance and out of frustration their leaders started exposing each other's failures despite the fact that both are secret allies since 2014," asserted Uttam.