Don’t give political colour to food poisoning issue: Minister to THR

Hyderabad: Denying the allegations of the BRS leader T Harish Rao on the Adilabad incident, Panchayat Raj Minister Dhanasri Anasuya (Seethakka) on Tuesday urged Rao to not to politicise the food poisoning issue stating that her government responded immediately on the issue and took corrective measures.

Seethakka, who is on a tour of Maharashtra, has issued a press release giving clarity on the allegations of the BRS leader. Seethakka reminded that the government had provided better medical treatment to the victims. She highlighted that she had personally coordinated with Asifabad Collector Venkatesh Dotre and ITDO PO Khushboo Gupta and took appropriate action without causing any danger to the students. She stated that the health monitoring app was introduced to ensure such incidents do not occur. The Minister said that from the moment the incident happened, the ITDA PO Khushboo Gupta had taken steps to provide better medical treatment to the students. Seethakka said that NIMS Superintendent Satyanarayana has been monitoring the health condition of the students undergoing treatment in NIMS by continuously talking to the doctors. She said that even the CM's office was constantly aware of the well-being of the student. They have been given treatment at Mancherial Max Cure Hospital. They were shifted to NIMS for better treatment. The government has fully borne the medical expenses of the students, with bills amounting to Rs 5 lakh being paid. Local MLA Kova Lakshmi, on her part, may have helped the victims financially.

The Minister said that although she wanted to visit the students undergoing treatment in NIMS on Monday, she could not as they were admitted in the ICU. Seethakka said that the visit was postponed as the doctors said that the students were recovering and there was no need to worry. The officials mentioned that they were monitoring the health of the students and the treatment they are receiving. The Minister asked Harish Rao not to politicise the incident at a time when the government was taking all measures to provide better medical treatment to the students.