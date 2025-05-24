Don’t involve soldiers in politics: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Friday inspected the construction of an additional community hall in the Bhaggi Khan Basti of Himayat Nagar, located in Secunderabad Parliament constituency.

He expressed that the Congress party was not merely criticising him and the Prime Minister, but rather engaging in dirty politics by dragging the military into the situation.

While addressing the media on Friday, the Union Minister asked about the progress of the construction work and alleged that funds were not being received from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Water Works for various development projects in Hyderabad.

He urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to allocate the necessary funds for these organisations and take steps to expedite the development efforts. He pointed out delays in the road, drainage, and street light installations in slum areas. Kishan Reddy highlighted that the government was unable to replace even the street lights, despite the issue being raised multiple times with the relevant officials. He noted that contractors responsible for development work were not being paid, which was causing further delays.

He called on CM Revanth Reddy to respond promptly and release the required funds for development projects to the respective institutions. He also accused the government of being unable to provide funds to even a single corporator, questioning why issues in the slums remained unresolved while beauty pageants were being organised instead.

Regarding Operation Sindoor and the Congress party’s response to it, Kishan Reddy stated that 140 crore Indians were safe because soldiers were risking their lives to perform their duties at the borders. He criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for speaking in a manner akin to that of Pakistan, claiming it aimed to undermine the country’s unity and integrity. He urged political figures not to involve soldiers in politics.

Kishan Reddy further asserted that Pakistan had been made to feel ashamed on the international stage following Operation Sindoor. He expressed anger towards former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and BRS MLC K Kavitha for making dismissive remarks about surgical strikes and air strikes in the past.

He condemned Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for questioning how many aircraft were lost during Operation Sindoor, calling it an attempt to demoralise the armed forces.