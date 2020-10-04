Don't take Council polls lightly: KCR to party netas

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday told the party leaders not to take ensuing Council polls lightly and asked them to encourage the graduates to enroll their names and also to counter the criticism of the opposition that youth were not with the party.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with the leaders from Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda here on Saturday. According to sources, the Chief Minister wanted the party leaders to ensure that the party wins in both the Graduates constituencies.

The Chief Minister wanted the leaders to shut the mouths of critics who are running campaigns that youth and unemployed are not with TRS. He said that the youth have always been with TRS right from the days of Telangana movement. He asked the leaders to focus on the graduates who have completed their graduation before the year 2014.

The Chief Minister said that the party would win the Dubbaka bypoll and also the GHMC elections with a clear majority. the Chief Minister was confident of winning 104 divisions in GHMC polls and added that the surveys were in favour of the party in Dubbaka.

The Chief Minister focused on the new Revenue Act brought by the government and said that the new Act would be helpful to common people. He asked the party leaders to encourage people to submit their property details on the the Dharani portal. He wanted to know the pulse of the people on the Layout Regularization Scheme.

The leaders told the Chief Minister that people are happy. The Chief Minister said that 90 per cent of the properties do not have litigations and remaining would also be solved. He wanted the party leaders to clear the doubts of the people and added that if needed a special session of the Assembly would also be called.

The Chief Minister lashed out at the Centre for its policies alleging that it was not protecting the interests of the people and neither solving disputes of the State governments. He disclosed to the leaders that many leaders had pressurized him to support the Agriculture Bill, which he refused keeping in view the interests of the farmers and also the State. He mentioned the water disputes between AP and Telangana states, which are decade's old, said sources.

"The TRS has been supporting the Centre on issues like GST, keeping in view the interest of the nation but the Centre is not serious on the issues of the State governments," said the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister was critical of the new Electricity Act by the Centre. Rao said that the new Act was to provide Adanis to sell their power.