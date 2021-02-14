Don't want that tattoo? Help is at hand

More break-ups mean more business for some. Tattoo artists who engraved tattoos and dermatologists in city are now facing a growing demand for removal of the marks, even if it means risking skin and health.



"Four years ago, I have inked a tattoo of my girlfriend on my hand and now we broke up and she is married to someone else and left India. I feel more pain whenever I look at the tattoo of her name on my body and have finally decided to remove it off and have completed four removal sessions so far and more four removal sessions will take away tattoo completely. Am happy that we have this removal techniques which are helping a lot of youth to correct their mistakes," said K Arvind Kumar, an interior designer who engraved and removed his girl friend name on his left hand.

"I tattooed my boyfriend's initial on my neck and we broke up during the lockdown because of misunderstandings. Now am getting married to one who understands me well and I am opting for a tattoo removal and have completed one session," said K Aaru, a fashion designer, who lives in Kondapur.

Dermatologists suggest that people think twice before going in for a tattoo. "It will take only one session to ink a tattoo on the body but it will take at least 6 or more sessions for removal. Again depending on the skin type and other factors, the tattoo removal cannot be promised 100% without a scar. Though the tattoo removal process has no side effects, it is better to be sure before having a tattoo," said Dr Anuroop Roy, Dermatologist, Derma 360 clinic, Madeenaguda.

This decade, the tattoo industry has been the hottest segment for making profits and fortunately, the upcoming years are predicted to be more exciting for the tattoo removal sector. Around 40% of people who had tattoos on their bodies are opting for tattoo removals for various reasons, say city-based tattooists and dermatologists.

The growth of the tattoo removal industry observed as an easy aspect with the evolving factors include increase in tattoo experts, skilled technicians, experienced consultants, guiding the customers through the tattoo removal procedure. Laser tattoo removal is enabling the entrepreneurs to quickly taste the success, making profits.

"Tattoo removal has turned as a new normal. As the technology has upgraded, the craze for Tattoo removal is increasing and the people are coming for tattoo removal for a different reason and the majority of them are breakups. 25 to 40 year age groups come for tattoo removal, as there is a no age limit sometimes we also see above 50 age groups opting for tattoo removal," said Dr Swapna Priya, Dermatologist, Care Hospital.

Explaining about the tattoo removal procedure, Rakesh Kaleru, a tattooist, said, "Tattoo can be removed in different procedures and the result will be different for different skin types. Sometimes the location of the tattoo placed on the body also needs to be considered in judging the result. The colours like red and yellow are tough to go and it might take more sessions than the general 6 to 8 sessions for the removal. At least 4 out of 10 customers are coming back for tattoo removal." "There are various reasons why people engrave tattoo and they come back for a removal for many other reasons the majority of them are due to job restrictions, like air hoisters are not permitted to have a visible tattoo. We suggest people prefer a hygienic place to ink a tattoo as there are high chances of infection. Also, it is better to choose a general tattoo over a colourful one as the tattoo is more colourful, it is harder to remove," Kaleru added.