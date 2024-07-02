Drug peddler held, 31 kg ganja seized

Hyderabad: In a crackdown on drug-trafficking, the Special Operation Team L B Nagar, along with the Nagole police, apprehended an inter-State drug peddler. The police seized over 30 kg ganja, valued at about Rs 8.5 lakh.

The arrested person was identified as Boinpally Suresh (35), hailing from Vijayawada Rural (Krishna district) in AP.

According to the police, Suresh, a cab driver, was previously implicated in a similar case under the NDPS Act by the Bhadrachalam police.

The police said Suresh recently reconnected with an old acquaintance from Khammam, who suggested he transport ganja for quick financial gain. Acting on the advice, he received a car loaded with 31.2 kg ganja, intended for delivery to a contact in Nizamabad.

To evade detection, he concealed ganja packets in a specially crafted gas tank. “He recently reconnected with his old acquaintance (ganja peddler) from Khammam, who suggested he could transport ganja to earn quick and easy money. One source handed over to him a car containing ganja for delivery to a receiver at Nizamabad,” the police said.

The accused had concealed ganja packets in the gas tank to avoid getting caught by the police during checking. On Sunday, following a tip-off, the SOT LB Nagar team, in collaboration with the Nagole police, intercepted the car and apprehended him with ganja, the vehicle, and a mobile phone.