DSCI holds meet on advancing cyber security initiatives

Hyderabad: To deal with the evolving cyber threats showing an increase in complexity and scale, the Data Security Council of India (DSCI)’s Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (CCoE) organised a meet at Plaza Hotel in the city on Tuesday.

The meet was led by CEO Dr Sriram Birudavolu, with Dr Jayesh Ranjan, special chief secretary, ITE&C department taking part as the chief guest.

The conference featured diverse sessions like cyber security best practices, privacy and data protection seal, risk management, attack surface management, application security posture management, incident response, among others. The aim of the session was to make use of latest developments in cyber security to safeguard critical infrastructure and sensitive data assets.