Hyderabad: Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge in Madhapur to be inaugurated today

Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao will inaugurate the cable-stayed bridge constructed on Durgam Cheruvu at Madhapur besides the four-lane elevated corridor from road no. 45, Jubilee Hills to Durgam Cheruvu at 5.30 pm today.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G.Kishan Reddy will be the chief guest for the inaugural event and Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Mahmood Ali, Srinivas Goud, Assembly Deputy Speaker, T.Padma Rao, and others will also be present.

The 754.38-metre long bridge built cable-stayed bridge has been constructed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) at a cost of Rs 184 crore. The bridge is said to be the world's largest span concrete deck cable-stayed bridge. With the launch of the bridge, the passenger's travel time between Jubilee Hills and Hitec City will be reduced.

The structure has already garnered public attention for its unique style and engineering marvel. At least 5000 visitors are seen at the bridge every day.