Eatala is a small fry, KCR tells MPTC leader

Hyderabad: "Eatala Rajender is a small fry. He can cause no damage to TRS," this was the first-ever reaction of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on former Health Minister who had quit the party and joined BJP and will be the saffron party candidate in the by-elections from Huzurabad.

KCR made this comment during a phone conversation with a local TRS leader and MPTC Ramaswamy from the bypoll bound Huzurabad Assembly constituency on Saturday.KCR said Eatala quitting TRS was a small issue and that he can cause no damage to the party. The TRS chief also assured the MPTC that if there were any internal party issues in the constituency, they would be resolved.

Talking to KCR, Ramaswamy narrated how he had to struggle to get the party ticket for local body elections though he has been a loyal party worker from its inception. He said Eatala had humiliated him at every level. KCR explained to the Dalit leader the objective of the Dalit Bandhu scheme and his commitment to make the entire Dalit community economically empowered through the new scheme and make it a role model at the national level. "The Government is taking up Dalit empowerment programme on a mission mode and will send a strong message to the country," said KCR. The Chief Minister invited Ramaswamy to attend a meeting with all Dalit representatives on July 26 at Pragati Bhavan to finalise modalities for the implementation of the scheme. Four members from each village, (two men and two women), and the four members (two men and two women) from each municipal ward, in all 412 Dalit men and women would participate in this meeting. The Dalit Bandhu scheme would be implemented on a pilot basis in the Huzurabad assembly segment.

