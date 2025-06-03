Eatala opens public grievances cell in city

Hyderabad: BJP MP Eatala Rajender announced that the party opened a public grievances cell at the party central office which began its operations from Monday. An MP or MLA will be available from 11 am to 2 pm to receive representations from people. Addressing the media on Monday, he stated that individuals could submit their grievances regarding job irregularities, real estate mafia, misuse of power by those in authority, and other issues concerning them. He assured that the party would address these matters with the relevant authorities for immediate resolution or escalate them to the government for further action. The BJP will also fight for people on the potential issues.

Eatala emphasised that the BJP has been actively fighting various issues, including filling government jobs, the diversion of Godavari river waters, paddy procurement, and many others. “There is a widespread belief among the people that only the BJP can come to their rescue and pull the state out of its financial troubles,” he remarked. The BJP leader also criticised the BRS and Congress parties for taking credit for the formation of a separate Telangana state.

He dismissed meetings with BRS leaders, and made it clear that other than at social gatherings such as marriages and festivals, “there is no communication whatsoever with the BRS leaders.”

He launched a scathing attack on Congress and Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, stating, “The Chief Minister calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi his elder brother and seeks the Centre’s support for the state. However, he hurls insults against Modi and the Centre back home. It shows his double standards,” he pointed out.

The Malkajgiri said the Congress had appointed several commissions to investigate the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), phone tapping, and other issues. However, no action has been taken, leading to doubts about whether these commissions were a genuine effort to uncover irregularities or just a facade. Turning to the state formation day, he asserted that the creation of Telangana was the result of three generations of struggle. He highlighted that the governments of Indira Gandhi and Brahmananda Reddy were responsible for the deaths of 369 innocent people in 1969. “We will be celebrating June 2. Telangana did not come to us as a gift; we achieved it through our struggle and sacrifice.” Eatala reiterated that the BJP is firmly committed to Telangana and referred to the Kakinada resolution as “one vote, two states.”

Union Defence Minister and former BJP chief Rajnath Singh expressed support for Telangana in 2007, and leaders like Bandaru Dattatreya and Ashok Yadav played key roles in the Joint Action Committee. Sushma Swaraj encouraged Telangana youth not to resort to suicide. She took a strong stand in Parliament, earning her the affectionate title “Chinnamma.” In contrast, Congress has faltered in its support, while the BJP has remained steadfast. “The vision for a social and democratic Telangana can only be realised under the BJP’s leadership,” he affirmed.