Eatala Rajender dubs KCR 'cheat', 'betrayer'

Hyderabad: Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender asserted here on Thursday that many thought the Centre, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. would table an election Budget; but the PM did not make any unnecessary assurances.

Addressing the media, he said 'there are no selfish strings attached and it is a practical Budget'. Eatala said inflation at 4 per cent had gone up to 9.5 per cent during Corona, "It is brought down to 6.2 per cent. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government is working hard to bring it down to 4 per cent again.

He said Rs 13 lakh crore has been allocated for capital expenditure along with the Railways. "It will boost employment for youth and progress for the country. Giving top priority to Railways is a welcoming sign".

He added: the Centre is repeatedly accused of borrowing Rs 100 lakh crore, but likes are being propagated about the Centre. "Loans are raised following a method". He dared those criticising to come for a discussion.

Eatala said the State's debt in 2014-15 was 15 per cent of GDP. "It doubled to 28.8 per cent in 2021-22. As against this, the Centre's debt in 2014-15 was 50.1 per cent, In 2019-20 it was 48.7 per cent and the debt has come down by 1.4 per cent of the GDP"

He asked the BRS leaders, whether the NCDC, REC, Power Finance Corporation of India and NABARD loans were not given by the Centre? "KCR brought Rs 1.05 lakh guaranteed loans. Rs 3,83,000 crore under FRBM loans. A total of Rs 5 lakh crore was borrowed. Compared with the State's population, every person has Rs 1.2 lakh loan on head. Also, Telangana has the highest inflation in the country".

Eatala asked the State ministers to make an honest admission as to how many times the CM reviewed work of their departments. He dared KCR to prove that the government is providing 24-hour power supply to agriculture. "Even the CM taking Rs. 30 lakh under the 'Rythu Bandhu' is a shameless act. Is it not an abuse of the system to apply RBS to those who come in a Benz car," he asked.

He alleged that the BRS is running the show with brokers and cheats on either side in Huzurabad. "It is ridiculous to get their names written on foundations of houses inaugurated four years ago in Kamalpur.

Eatala dared to disclose how many assets he had in 2014 and their current status; he was prepared to discuss them He said BCs constitute 52 per cent of State population; how many ministries they have in the Cabinet? "Key ministerial berths are given to a single caste", he criticised. As against the State the Centre has 27 OBC (for 33 per cent OBCs) and 12 dalit ministers. "In Telangana Madigas and Adivasis are not given a single ministry, but at the Centre an Adivasi is made the President.