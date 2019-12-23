Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Eco Club at govt high school gets national award

Eco Club at govt high school gets national award
Highlights

The Government High School here was awarded as the third best Eco-Club at the national level on Monday. The announcement was made at the nodal...

Bollaram: The Government High School here was awarded as the third best Eco-Club at the national level on Monday. The announcement was made at the nodal officers meet in Gujarat.

Among the 1.3 lakh of Eco-Clubs in India, Telangana occupied the third position on the list. N Murali Mohan, JCES, TSPCB, and Director of Telangana State National Green Crops (TSNGC), and the senior leader Madhavi received the award. A prize money of Rs 15,000 is presented to the school for their outstanding performance in environment awareness and education.

The Central government also announced a Certificate of Appreciation to Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) for its outstanding contribution towards successful implementation of NGC "Eco-Club Programs in Telangana State.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Alliance will form govt in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren will be CM: Congress23 Dec 2019 12:52 PM GMT

Alliance will form govt in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren will be CM: Congress

CM Jagan Reddy pledges to support Minorities, says his party doesn
CM Jagan Reddy pledges to support Minorities, says his party...
Hyderabad encounter: Bodies of accused will be handed over to family by 5 pm
Hyderabad encounter: Bodies of accused will be handed over to...
Kadapa steel plant will be ready by 2022: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Kadapa steel plant will be ready by 2022: CM YS Jagan Mohan
Jharkhand results: Clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan, Soren to be next CM, says Tejashwi Yadav
Jharkhand results: Clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan, Soren to be...


Top