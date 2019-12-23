Eco Club at govt high school gets national award

Bollaram: The Government High School here was awarded as the third best Eco-Club at the national level on Monday. The announcement was made at the nodal officers meet in Gujarat.

Among the 1.3 lakh of Eco-Clubs in India, Telangana occupied the third position on the list. N Murali Mohan, JCES, TSPCB, and Director of Telangana State National Green Crops (TSNGC), and the senior leader Madhavi received the award. A prize money of Rs 15,000 is presented to the school for their outstanding performance in environment awareness and education.

The Central government also announced a Certificate of Appreciation to Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) for its outstanding contribution towards successful implementation of NGC "Eco-Club Programs in Telangana State.