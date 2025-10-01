Economic offence cases reduce in Hyd’bad

Hyderabad: Economic offences in Telangana state increased in 2023. However, the economic offence cases reduced in Hyderabad. The NCRB report 2023 said that 5,728 cases of economic offences were reported in Hyderabad in 2023. In 2022, the number of cases were 6,015 and in 2021, it was 4,860.

In Telangana, the economic offences cases were 26,881 and in 2022, it was 26,321. The total cases in 2021 were 20,759. The report said that 5,593 cases are related to forgery, cheating and fraud in economic offences and 130 cases are criminal breach of trust.

The report also revealed that corruption offences were reduced to 87 in 2023. The number of corruption cases was 107 in 2022 and 83 in 2021.