Rajesh Dandotiya: Police Officer and Cyber Safety Leader with 11 World Records

Rajesh Dandotiya, born on 13 June 1975 in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, has emerged as one of

India’s most prominent voices in cyber safety, blending the roles of a senior police officer,

author, and public speaker with rare consistency and impact. With nearly three decades of

public service and outreach, Dandotiya has positioned himself at the intersection of law

enforcement, technology awareness, and community education, addressing one of the most

pressing challenges of the digital age-cybercrime.

Currently serving as a police officer, Rajesh Dandotiya’s professional journey extends well

beyond conventional policing. His work reflects a deep commitment to preventive education,

particularly in the domain of cybercrime prevention and digital fraud management. This

commitment is also reflected in his literary contributions. He has authored several widely

referenced books, including Cyber Rakshak (Hindi), Cyber Crime Prevention and Fraud

Management, Inside the Cyber Crime Files, which was co-authored by Arya Tyagi, Director of

Webhack Solutions Private Limited, and Cyber Protector. These works are used by students,

professionals, and law enforcement personnel alike, and are valued for translating complex

cyber threats into accessible, actionable knowledge.

Dandotiya’s contribution to public awareness has been recognised globally through an

exceptional tally of 11 world records. These include records for the maximum number of cyber

awareness sessions by the World Book of Records, London, and the India Book of Records, as

well as the highest number of cyber awareness sessions acknowledged by international bodies

such as the Worldwide Book of Records, the World Record of Excellence (England), the

International Book of Records, and the World Records of India. Notably, he also holds a distinct

record for conducting cyber awareness sessions specifically for mothers, underscoring his focus

on family-level digital safety.

Beyond cyber awareness, his outreach spans broader social concerns. He has been credited

with organising the largest drug awareness session by the Golden Book of World Records,

executing the biggest human chain recognised by the World Book of Records, London, and

leading the largest e-Shapath initiative, also acknowledged by the same organisation. His

milestone of conducting a thousand cyber awareness sessions earned recognition from the

Golden Book of World Records, further cementing his standing as one of the most prolific

educators in this field.

Indore has been a focal point of many of Rajesh Dandotiya’s pioneering cyber initiatives. Under

the umbrella of the Digital Suraksha Initiative, he has conceptualised and led multiple programs

aimed at different segments of society. These include Cyber Message for mass awareness,

Cyber Bridge to connect citizens with cyber experts, Cyber Spark for innovation-driven

discussions, and She Safe, a dedicated initiative focusing on women’s digital safety. Programs

such as Cyber Youth target college students, while Cyber Vaani extends cyber education to the

public through Akashvani broadcasts. Additionally, Cyber Insights has created a platform for

panel discussions involving industry leaders, fostering dialogue between law enforcement,

technology experts, and the private sector.

On the personal front, Rajesh Dandotiya’s life reflects a shared commitment to public service.

His wife, Neeti Dandotiya, serves as a Deputy Superintendent of Police in the Madhya Pradesh

Police, making them one of the state’s notable law enforcement couples. They are parents to

two children, Samyak and Satyarth, and often speak about the importance of values, discipline,

and digital responsibility at home and in society.

Through a unique combination of enforcement experience, authorship, public speaking, and

large-scale awareness campaigns, Rajesh Dandotiya has carved out a distinct legacy in India’s

fight against cybercrime. His work continues to influence policy discussions, educate

communities, and empower citizens to navigate the digital world with confidence and caution.