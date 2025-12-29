Fire on Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express started from linen storage

Visakhapatnam: The fire in the Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express started from the linen storage, according to the initial investigation by the Railway authorities.

A passenger died in the fire in two coaches of the train at Yelamanchili in Anakapalli district in the wee hours of Monday.

Initial investigation shows that the fire was not on the electrical panel side of the coach (which is normally the case). It was on the linen storage side, said South Central Railway (SCR).

Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), South Central Circle, will hold a detailed inquiry into the fire incident.

One coach of the Express caught fire, which spread to the second coach.

Coaches were immediately detached by making a gap and pulled away by deploying a shunting loco.

While all passengers deboarded, one passenger, Chandrasekhar Sundar, aged 70 years, could not deboard and died due to fire.

SCR said that ex-gratia will be paid to the family.

A fire incident was reported in Train No.18189 Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express at around 00.45 hrs while reaching Yelamanchili Railway Station.

It said B1 and M2 coaches caught fire. The Railway staff swiftly acted and immediately informed the Fire brigade. Railway officials also swung into action immediately and took up measures and assist passengers in deboarding the train. The fire brigade reached the spot and extinguished the fire.

There were 82 passengers in the B-1 coach and 75 in the M-2coach when the train caught fire.

Railway officials said the affected coaches were detached, and one more AC III Tier Coach (M1) was detached as a precautionary measure.

The leftover train formation was moved to Samalkot Railway Station. The affected train departed for its destination at 10.45 hrs with the augmentation of an additional three coaches.

All the stranded passengers were also shifted from Yelamanchili by road to Samalkot Railway Station and were made to board in the augmented coaches of the train.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu commended the Yelamanchili Police and the Fire Department for their swift and coordinated response, which ensured the safe evacuation of more than 150 passengers from the Tatanagar–Ernakulam Express after fire broke out in its coaches and the train was halted.

“I also appreciate the prompt action of the RPF and Railway staff, who immediately separated the front and rear coaches, preventing further damage. Their professionalism, timely assistance, and effective crowd management ensured the situation was handled safely and smoothly. Unfortunately, one life has been lost in the incident. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” CM Naidu posted on ‘X’.