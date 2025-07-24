ED raids SEW Infra for alleged financial fraud

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted search operations at six locations in Hyderabad under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002 in connection with a bank fraud case against M/s SEW Infrastructure Ltd. (SIL), M/s Prasad & Company (Project Works) Pvt. Ltd. (PSPWPL), group companies and their promoters / Directors for siphoning and diversion of loan funds.

The financial fraud committed by the company caused huge loss to consortium bank, the ED officials said that during the search operations, various documents indicating diversion of funds as well as property documents, having current market value of around Rs 120 Crore have been seized. 33 bank accounts belonging to M/s SEW Infrastructure Ltd, M/s STNL as well as their Directors and family members were frozen.